KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police have shut down northbound lanes of I-435 near the Grandview Triangle area of South Kansas City after a deadly crash Monday morning, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Officers and emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash around 6:20 a.m. to the area where Interstate 435 eastbound turns north near U.S. 71 Highway and northbound I-435. There were no other vehicles involved, and no one else was hurt other than the one person in the vehicle who was killed, police said.
Police entirely closed those lanes of traffic after the crash, while clearing the debris and conducting their accident investigation. As of 7:20 a.m., those lanes remained closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.