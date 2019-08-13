CAMERON, MO (KCTV) – An early-morning crash north of Kansas City near Cameron, Missouri, has left a metro woman and child dead.
According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, a 2009 Honda CRV driven by 29-year-old Desari Lathrop from Kansas City was heading west on U.S. Highway 36 around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday when it came up to a semi-truck hauling a trailer stopped a traffic light at Bob F Griffin Road.
As the semi began to pull forward after the traffic signal changed, Lathrop’s vehicle struck the semi’s trailer and overturned, partially ejecting Lathrop and coming to rest on the vehicle’s top.
The driver of the semi was able to bring the vehicle to a controlled stop.
Lathrop was declared deceased at the scene of the crash, as was 9-year-old Savion Spearman-Lathrop, also of Kansas City. Another child in the vehicle, a 3-year-old from Kansas City, suffered minor injuries.
