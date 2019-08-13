GENERIC: Fatal, deadly crash
(Associated Press)

CAMERON, MO (KCTV) – An early-morning crash north of Kansas City near Cameron, Missouri, has left a metro woman and child dead.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, a 2009 Honda CRV driven by 29-year-old Desari Lathrop from Kansas City was heading west on U.S. Highway 36 around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday when it came up to a semi-truck hauling a trailer stopped a traffic light at Bob F Griffin Road.

As the semi began to pull forward after the traffic signal changed, Lathrop’s vehicle struck the semi’s trailer and overturned, partially ejecting Lathrop and coming to rest on the vehicle’s top.

The driver of the semi was able to bring the vehicle to a controlled stop.

Lathrop was declared deceased at the scene of the crash, as was 9-year-old Savion Spearman-Lathrop, also of Kansas City. Another child in the vehicle, a 3-year-old from Kansas City, suffered minor injuries.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.