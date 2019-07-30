Deadline for Jackson County property tax assessment appeals extended to Sept. 1.

The Jackson County Board of Equalization voted to extend the deadline for property tax assessment appeals to Sept. 1.

 (KCTV5 News)

The original extended deadline had come and gone on Monday. This comes after a special meeting was held Tuesday morning.

Tens of thousands of homeowners are appealing their assessments. They say their properties have been overvalued -- some as much as 400 percent.

