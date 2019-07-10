KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Two people are dead and one suspect is in custody after a shooting at Kansas City, Kansas market and deli Wednesday afternoon.
Police Chief Terry Zeigler first posted a tweet about 3:30 p.m. stating that officers encountered a person who fired shots at them in the area of 81 North Mill Street.
Officer involved shooting. 81 N Mill. pic.twitter.com/4M7feTAlSr— Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) July 10, 2019
In a release Wednesday evening, a department spokesperson said officers first received a report of a shooting just after 3 p.m.
When police arrived on the scene, they entered the market and found one victim, a woman, who had been shot and killed.
Officers said the suspect then appeared and pointed a handgun at officers, at which point officer fired at the suspect and withdrew from the building to take cover.
Negotiators responded to the scene and made contact with the suspect, who surrendered after two hours.
The suspect was taken into custody and officers began searching the market, at which they found another victim who had been killed from gunfire.
UPDATE: 81 N Mill - Suspect is in custody & has been shot. Also being told we have 2 people dead inside. Still working thru this horrific event!— Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) July 10, 2019
The department noted that no officers who responded to the scene were hurt.
The case remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, who asks that anyone with information on the shooting call the TIPS Hotline at 86-474-TIPS (8477).
