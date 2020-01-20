KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a double-fatal shooting outside a Kansas City nightclub that also injured 15 others.
According to the police, the shooting happened in the 4800 block of Noland Road at 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night, at 9ine Ultra Lounge.
One man and one woman were found dead in the parking lot when police arrived. KCPD says at least 15 other people were injured and were taken to local hospitals. Three of them are in critical condition.
Of the two people killed, the man is the suspected gunman, police said. Police believe an armed security guard shot and killed the suspect.
KCPD at the scene said that the shooter opened fire at a line of people waiting to get inside the nightclub. An armed security guard at the nightclub then engaged the shooter outside the establishment, killing him.
The police currently do not know the circumstances that led up to the shooting.
There were several witnesses, and police were in communication with all of them before allowing them to leave the scene.
Business filings for the nightclub identify former Chiefs cornerback Alphonso Hodge as the owner of the club. Profiles of the establishment show it held its grand opening in April 2019.
Hodge was drafted in the fifth round of the 2005 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs, and spent two seasons with the club before playing elsewhere.
Anyone with information is urged to call the KCPD's Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
The shooting at 9ine Ultra Lounge happened around 11:30 p.m. @kcpolice is still talking with possible witnesses in the parking lot. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/3fcYaADoYi— Savannah Rudicel (@SavannahKCTV5) January 20, 2020
