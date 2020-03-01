image5.jpeg

MAPLE HILL, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating after five people are dead in a head-on crash Sunday morning.

Authorities were called to Interstate 70 at mile marker 341 near Maple Hill, Kansas around 6:30.

Troopers said a Ford F-150 was driving in the wrong direction on I-70 when it collided with a van.

Four people in the van died and one other person in the van was taken to the hospital in critical condition. One person in the F-150 was also pronounced deceased.

Kansas Highway Patrol says the westbound lanes near Carlson Road have been shut down at this time. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as traffic is being diverted to Highway 24.

I-70 westbound will be closed for several hours.

