MAPLE HILL, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating after five people are dead in a head-on crash Sunday morning.
Authorities were called to Interstate 70 at mile marker 341 near Maple Hill, Kansas around 6:30.
🚧 Temporary Road Closure/ Detour set-up🚧 Due to a 2 vehicle, multiple fatality crash in the Maple Hill area, both I-70 Westbound lanes & 1 lane Eastbound lane has been temporarily shutdown. The WB detour with be in place until the on-scene investigation is complete. 2-3 hours.— Trooper Don (@TrooperDonKHP) March 1, 2020
Troopers said a Ford F-150 was driving in the wrong direction on I-70 when it collided with a van.
Four people in the van died and one other person in the van was taken to the hospital in critical condition. One person in the F-150 was also pronounced deceased.
Kansas Highway Patrol says the westbound lanes near Carlson Road have been shut down at this time. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as traffic is being diverted to Highway 24.
I-70 westbound will be closed for several hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.