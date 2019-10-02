EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) – Three people are injured, and one person is dead after a vehicle crash Tuesday.
Police were called just before 3:30 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash on southbound US-69 at Rhodus Road.
According to the Missouri Highway Patrol crash log, the crash occurred as a 2004 Volvo was travelling on Rhodus Road and failed to yield to a 2001 Ford Focus which was travelling on US-69.
The Ford Focus traveled off the right side of the roadway and the Volvo changed lanes and came to rest facing south.
One of the occupants in the Ford Focus died as a result of injuries and the driver and another occupant in the Ford Focus had serious injuries.
The driver of the Volvo had minor injuries.
