2 dead, 3 injured after head-on crash on Raytown Road near I-470

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Two people are dead and three people were injured after a head-on, crossover crash Thursday morning.
It happened about 7:40 a.m. on Raytown Road at Interstate 470. The wreck involved a Chrysler Pacifica and shuttle bus for an assisted living facility, police said.
Officers said a 72-year-old woman in the bus was killed. The female driver of the Pacifica died at the scene, police said.
The victims' names have not been released.
The northbound lanes of Raytown Road are closed while investigators work to clear the scene.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.