LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas Turnpike Authority is investigating after an early morning two-vehicle crash that killed one person.
Authorities were called to Interstate 70 about two miles east of the Lecompton exit around 2.
KTA said the driver of the first vehicle was traveling in lane two when the driver hit a deer. The driver lost control of the vehicle and struck the inside barrier wall and came to rest in the second lane and was facing south.
The second vehicle was traveling in the second lane and did not see that the first vehicle was disabled in the lane and they struck the passenger side of the first vehicle.
One person has died as a result of injuries and two other people were taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
The crash shutdown multiple lanes of traffic on I-70 while crews were investigating. The scene was cleared just before 7 a.m.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
