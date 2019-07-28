KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Two men are dead after a shooting Sunday night.
Neighbors were woken up by the gunfire near 21st Street and Askew Avenue about 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
Police say when arrived on scene, they found the two men shot. Officers did CPR until paramedics arrived and both men were declared dead.
Officers used K9 officers to search the area.
The identity of the men have not been released. No suspect information was immediately available.
