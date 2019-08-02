KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person died in a house fire on Friday.
Firefighters were called at about 12:45 p.m. to the area of 42nd and Euclid along 71 Highway.
The person who died is reportedly a 65-year-old man who was trapped on the second floor.
Some bystanders tried to help the man. People saw the fire from the highway and took the closest exit to get to the house and see if there was anything they could do to help.
“I jumped off the exit to see if there was anything I could do, but unfortunately I don’t think there was much anyone could do at the time,” said Doug Holmes.
On witness said a couple had a ladder with them. They tried to reach the man, but he seemed confused.
“It seemed like he was about to come down, but he didn’t get past the railing and he fainted,” Christopher Larson said. “The guy tried to pull up the ladder and punch out the railing to get him to come through the balcony, and he just wasn’t responding for whatever reason and he just kept screaming.”
The Kansas City Fire Department said the man may have had a hearing impairment.
By the time firefighters arrived, the man had died.
“I was feeling gut wrenched, especially when the family started coming out and screaming," Larson said.
“I think it was heroic that he tried to save someone he didn’t know," Deputy Chief James Dean said about one of the bystanders. "So, he came and saw the fire and decided that he’s going to try and do something to help someone that was obviously in a perilous situation.”
“When a tragedy does occur, we think about our own families and what that would mean to us and how we would feel,” said Dean.
Fire investigators are at the scene and are looking into what caused the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.