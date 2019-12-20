LEAWOOD, KS (KCTV) -- Leawood police are investigating a double shooting that happened on Friday night and left one person dead.
The police said it happened in the area of 138th and Kenneth Road around 8 p.m.
Gunfire was exchanged between two vehicles in an apartment parking lot in the area.
Two people in one vehicle were shot. That vehicle left the scene and went to the hospital, where one victim died. The condition of the other victim is unknown.
The suspect vehicle did leave the scene, as well.
No arrests have been made.
