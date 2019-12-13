LEE'S SUMMIT, MO. (KCTV) -- One person is dead following a crash on southbound 291 Highway and Scherer Road in Lee's Summit.
All lanes are closed in the area as a result of the crash, which happened around 1 p.m. on Friday.
According to the police, the two-vehicle crash involved a motorcyclist and that is the individual who died at the scene.
The police said their initial investigation determined that the motorcyclist was going south on the highway and collided with a midsize SUV that was going trying to cross the highway going east.
The person driving the SUV was not injured.
The southbound lanes of the highway are expected to be closed for two to three hours as the authorities investigate. Traffic is backing up in the northbound lanes as well.
Police initially said that the intersecting street in this crash was Persels, but later corrected it to Scherer Road.
