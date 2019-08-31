KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person has died following a deadly crash that happened on August 10.
According to the police, the crash happened in the area of 27th and Poplar at 6 a.m.
A black Volkswagen Tiguan ran off the road and hit two parked cars that were in the driveway of a residence in the 2900 block of E. 27th St.
That impact forced one of the vehicles into some cement steps and a porch railing.
Someone heard the impact and told the police she heard the sound of the crash and looked outside to see a woman and a man lying on the sidewalk next to the Volkswagen.
The man and woman were taken to a local hospital by the fire department.
On Friday August 30 just before 1 p.m., the man died from the injuries he had sustained in the crash.
