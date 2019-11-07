One person is dead after a head-on collision on northbound I-470 at Colbern Road.

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- One person is dead after a head-on collision on northbound I-470 at Colbern Road.

Traffic is being diverted on Douglas Street. The wreck happened about 9 a.m. Thursday.

The Missouri State Highway patrol said the crash involved three vehicles.

A vehicle was headed southbound on Interstate 470 and crossed through the median cable into the northbound lanes, striking a white Buick SUV. Another northbound vehicle subsequently struck the white Buick SUV. 

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

