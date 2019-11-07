LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- One person is dead after a head-on collision on northbound I-470 at Colbern Road.
Traffic is being diverted on Douglas Street. The wreck happened about 9 a.m. Thursday.
The Missouri State Highway patrol said the crash involved three vehicles.
A vehicle was headed southbound on Interstate 470 and crossed through the median cable into the northbound lanes, striking a white Buick SUV. Another northbound vehicle subsequently struck the white Buick SUV.
Troopers a currently investigating a fatality traffic crash on NB I-470 @ Colbern. NB I-470 Traffic is being diverted on Douglas Street. Expect delays and be patient! #MSHP pic.twitter.com/7ex6Zu1wzb— MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) November 7, 2019
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
