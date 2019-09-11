MIAMI COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A man is dead after a car drove into Hillsdale Lake.
Miami County deputies were called about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday to the Marysville boat ramp near 247th Street and Orleans Road after a fisherman reported seeing a body floating in the lake.
Deputies arrived along with South Johnson County Fire and a man was pulled ashore. The victim's name has not been released.
Divers also located a submerged vehicle off the boat ramp.
The lake is located between Spring Hill and Paola about 3 miles east of the US Highway 169/K-7 and 255th Street interchange.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.