OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – An NTSB investigator is out at the site where a single-engine plane crashed Tuesday, killing both people on board, including a DEA agent.
The federal agency says they will have a preliminary report available sometime in the next few weeks. A full report could take 18 to 24 months.
The investigator, who arrived early Wednesday afternoon, will document evidence, review air traffic control tapes and make sure any debris is preserved, according to the NTSB.
Two people died after a plane crashed at the Johnson County Executive Airport Tuesday afternoon in Olathe, including a 48-year-old man named Jonathan Vannatta, who was an agent for the Drug Enforcement Agency's Little Rock office, according to the DEA.
A single-engine Mooney M20S crashed shortly after taking off from the airport "under unknown circumstances," according to Tony Molinaro, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesman.
A crash report from the Kansas Highway Patrol describes the fatal crash by stating:
The aircraft ascended from the Johnson County Executive Airport runway. The aircraft went into the air and began to fall straight down. The aircraft landed in a field a short distance to the east of the runway. The aircraft caught fire. Two occupants were located deceased inside the aircraft.
The report also lists the passenger as a Darcy Matthews, a 43-year-old woman from Texas. The plane is registered with the FAA to a man named Marvin Vannatta out of Shelbyville, TN.
Officials had closed the Johnson County Executive Airport sometime after the incident, but re-opened it late Wednesday morning.
