DE SOTO, KS (KCTV) -- The city of De Soto is looking for the person or people who damaged a field that’s used for youth soccer games.
Some parts of Riverfest Park in De Soto have big boulders to prevent people from driving in the grass, other areas are wide open, and someone took advantage of that Tuesday evening.
“This isn’t the first time it’s happened, but this is the most intensive damage that we’ve had,” De Soto, Kansas City Administrator Mike Brungardt said.
The now vandalized field at Riverfest Park is used for Spring Youth Soccer.
“We need to play youth league soccer games here starting in April. We are going to have to do some work to get ready for play. Unfortunately, with this time of year, we will be able to fill dirt in the ruts but we won’t be able to grow grass in time for the season to start,” Brungardt said.
Someone drove their vehicle in several spots damaging stretches throughout the park.
“The parks are your parks, and this is your tax money. It is going to cost us some staff time, money and resources to put this back together,” Brungardt said. “Our main concern is ankle twist injuries so we will want to make sure it’s nice and smooth and level for the playing field.”
The goal is for soccer season to start as scheduled, despite the damage.
“If anyone knows who did it, we would certainly like to discourage them from doing it again,” Brungardt said.
City staff said they haven’t reported the vandalism to law enforcement yet. They hope reminding the community this field is used by kids will prevent similar damage.
