De Soto High School nurse resigns amid investigation by Johnson County Sheriff’s Office

DE SOTO, KS (KCTV) -- A De Soto High School nurse suddenly resigns and parents want to know what's going on.
But, so far, there's no explanation from the school.
The nurse resigned nine days ago, and he is being investigated by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the De Soto School District confirms for KCTV5 News.
A district spokesman says staff has not notified parents yet because the investigation is still underway, and they don’t have enough details to properly inform parents.
KCTV5 News is waiting to hear from the sheriff’s office about the nature of the investigation and where it stands.
There have been no criminal charges filed as of yet, which is why KCTV5 is not yet naming the nurse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.