GREENWOOD, MO (KCTV) – The new Greenwood Police Department chief is holding off on announcing any big sweeping changes. He wants to audit the department first and get a feel for the community. He says he knows the department has had a lot of issues and he’s ready to take them on.
Wednesday is day three on the job and Tommy Wright is ready for a challenge.
“We’re going to start from scratch. We’re going to look at everything. I will conduct audits of everything within this agency, within this organization, to include, let’s find out what the community thinks of us,” Wright said.
Wright is a seasoned cop with more than 25 years experience. 20 of those years were spent in Jefferson County near St. Louis where he worked in internal affairs.
“I will make sure that we are accessible, approachable and accountable,” Wright said.
Wright is aware of the excessive use of force allegations against former Chief Greg Hallgrimson and another former high ranking officer. He knows the community has questions about those cases, and the recent firing of the former interim Chief Lakont Tatum.
It’s taken a toll on morale for the 13-officer department.
“The last six months have been very, very difficult for them,” Wright said.
Moving forward, he makes this promise to always do the right thing. He wants the people in Greenwood to feel safe in their small town.
“I think that people need to feel comfortable knowing that our officers will be held accountable for any actions,” Wright said.
Wright didn’t know a soul in Greenwood before he took this job. He says in his first 60 days, he wants to renew the department’s standard operating procedure.
