CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- During day eight of the double murder trial of Kylr Yust, his defense called a consultant to criticize how police handled investigations into the disappearances and deaths of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions nine years apart.

Yust’s defense called James Trainum to testify about police procedures and interrogations. He said police did not always corroborate statements by suspects and witnesses. He also said outside investigators including a Kansas City, Missouri police officer did not follow proper procedures.

Trainum told jurors he was paid $10,000 by the defense to review thousands of pages of police reports in the Kopetky and Runions’ cases. He testified that family members were involved in searches and spoke with witnesses.

"That is so tough, and I really have sympathy for them but the problem is that they're not documenting what they're doing. And so we don't know what influence, they're having on these witnesses," Trainum said.

Cass County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Julie Tolle told jurors the investigations into Kopetsky and Runions’ deaths followed the evidence and were not the result of tunnel vision.

"The reality is you want the jury to think that this was just an irrationally suspect driven investigation but in reality, that man sitting right over there was the prime suspect because he had a history of abusing Kara," Tolle said.

Tolle says Yust was calling Kopetsky's phone right before she was last seen leaving Belton High School on May 4, 2007 and that Yust was with Runions' the last night she was seen alive on September 8, 2016.

Trainum also questioned why officers never corroborated where Yust was in the afternoon of May 4, 2007 when Kopetsky disappeared.

The state argued that was irrelevant because Kopetsky was never heard from again after 10:25 a.m. on May 4, 2007.