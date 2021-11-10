KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A Kansas City police officer on trial for involuntary manslaughter in the death of Cameron Lamb testified in his own defense Wednesday morning.
Eric DeValkenaere took the stand to describe what he said happened on December 3, 2019 before, during and after the deadly shooting.
The state has previously argued DeValkenaere and another officer violated Lamb’s rights by investigating him on private property before Lamb was shot.
DeValkenaere says he and Sgt. Troy Schwalm had a duty to investigate Lamb as the driver of a red truck that was chasing another driver at high speeds, which put the person being chased and other drivers in danger. The truck was seen by other police officers traveling at speeds estimated at 60-90 mph through residential streets.
As Lamb tried to back the truck into a garage at a home where Lamb lived, DeValkenaere told the judge he was standing in a raised position and could see down into the truck. DeValkenaere says he and Schwalm gave commands to stop the truck and get out, but Lamb did not.
Then DeValkenaere says he saw Lamb pull a gun from his waistband and raise it toward Schwalm, who was with DeValkenaere that day.
“He takes his left hand with the gun and brings it up along and around the left-hand side of the steering wheel,” DeValkenaere said while demonstrating the motion. He became emotional as he said, “That is when my focus moves from that weapon to the center of his chest. I bring my weapon from this position and drive it toward him.”
DeValkenaere’s Defense Attorney Molly Hastings asked DeValkenaere if he would have shot Lamb if he had not pointed the gun at his partner.
“No, I would not,” DeValkenaere responded on the stand.
During cross-examination, prosecutors questioned DeValkenaere’s credibility and his account of what occurred on that day in 2019.
“You did not call Schwalm on the radio and say, ‘Hey we are plainclothes. We don’t have any uniforms. Don’t know what’s going on. We don’t have probable cause. We don’t have a warrant. Let’s back away.' None of that happened,” Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Tim Dollar questioned.
“Not in the nine seconds I was back there prior to discharging my weapon, no,” DeValkenaere responded.
During questioning from defense attorneys, DeValkenaere said officers had a reasonable belief that Lamb had committed a crime and he had a duty to protect his partner.
When asked if he believes he saved Schwalm’s life, DeValkenaere responded, “Yes, I do.”
Dollar questioned DeValkenaere about the amount of time that passed from his arrival to the shooting.
“Nine seconds from the time you start to encounter this individual without probable cause, without a warrant, without talking about a crime before you pull the trigger. Nine seconds,” Dollar said.
DeValkenaere responded, “Before he presents the weapon in a threatening manner, nine seconds. Yes.”
Following Wednesday’s testimony, Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund President Jason Johnson released a written statement. The Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund helps financially support the legal defense of officers the organization believes are wrongfully charged with crimes.
The statement said in part:
“Police are fully authorized and empowered to investigate suspicious circumstances by entering yards, fields, or lots to investigate whether a crime is occurring or has occurred."
“In some situations, officers may even enter a locked building without a warrant. This is something law students learn in their first-year constitutional law class and every member of the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office knows (or should know) the law in this area.”
The trial will resume on Friday at 9:00 a.m. The defense is expected to call two more witnesses before closing arguments. The judge will take it under advisement until a verdict is reached.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.