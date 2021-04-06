CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Day two of the murder trial of Kylr Yust ended after hours of testimony from the first full day of witnesses called to take the stand in the long-awaited trial.
Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He is accused of killing Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions nine years apart. Kopetsky was reported missing in 2007. Runions was reported missing in 2016. A mushroom hunter found their remains in 2017 in the same wooded area in Cass County.
Kopetsky’s mother Rhonda Beckford was the state’s first witness. Then, several of Kopetsky’s friends testified. They described Kopetsky telling them about abuse from Yust as teenagers. Some said they did not know how to react at that age.
Beckford read a poem she says was written by her daughter about her relationship with Yust. “After all the pain and suffering, I have had enough. I am through,” Beckford read. “Now I find myself in an unfamiliar place pressing charges on the one I love. Getting a restraining order because I’m scared of the person you’ve become.”
Beckford also read what her daughter wrote when she filed for an order of protection against Yust days before her disappearance. Kopetsky said Yust had kidnapped her, restrained her and had previously held a knife to her throat. The document said Kopetsky did fear she was in danger. “Yes because I’m unsure of what he will do next because the abuse has gotten worse over time,” Kopetsky wrote in the order of protection paperwork.
Kopetsky’s friend, Amy Clarke, said about two weeks prior to her disappearance Yust picked Kopetsky up from her home and she returned with injuries. “She had choke marks around her neck and a fat lip,” Clarke said. Prosecutors asked if she confronted Yust about the injuries. Clarke said she did. “He was hysterical,” Clarke said. “I told him to leave her alone. He said, ‘If I can’t have her, no one can.’”
Another friend, Jeff Jackson, told the court he thought he saw Yust outside of Belton High School on the day Kopetsky disappeared. During cross-examination, Yust’s defense attorneys asked if outdoor surveillance recorded Kopetsky leaving the school that day. A man who was a school resource officer at the time confirmed there was no outdoor video surveillance at the school in 2007.
“She had said he had some dreams and that he verbally opened up to her and told her that he had had dreams about killing, not killing, but cutting her throat and slitting her wrists,” Jackson said.
Yust’s defense attorneys questioned the credibility of several witnesses asking why their testimony today differed from previous depositions and interviews with law enforcement. On day one of the trial, Yust’s attorneys told jurors there is no physical evidence connecting him to the homicides.
Several times on Tuesday, Yust’s defense attorneys also questioned witnesses about why their testimony was different from what was written in initial Belton police reports. Multiple witnesses said what was written in those police reports is not what they remember stating to officers.
Tuesday’s testimony focused on Kopetsky, her relationship with Yust and her disappearance. Additional testimony regarding Kopetsky and Jessica Runions is expected later in the trial.
KCTV5 News will bring you updates from day three starting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.