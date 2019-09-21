LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg is going to be speaking in Lawrence on Nov. 8.
According to the Facebook event posted by KU's Department of Political Science, the event will be taking place from 7:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Lied Center.
The name of the event is "Putting the USA Over the NRA,What We Must Do."
The event is free and open to the public.
A description of it said:
"Passionate in his advocacy to end gun violence, David's mission of increasing voter participation, civic engagement and activism embraces a range of issues.
David Hogg is a survivor of Americas largest school shooting and the co-founder of March for Our Lives.
This event is made possible through the generous donations and efforts of Leslie (Lee) Ketzel and her son Mark Ketzel to the Clifford P. Ketzel Fund in the Department of Political Science."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.