David Hogg, who survived the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, stands in front of the podium after a news conference to announce introduction of bipartisan legislation to expand background checks for sales and transfers of firearms, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019 in Washington. 

 (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg is going to be speaking in Lawrence on Nov. 8. 

According to the Facebook event posted by KU's Department of Political Science, the event will be taking place from 7:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Lied Center. 

The name of the event is "Putting the USA Over the NRA,What We Must Do."

The event is free and open to the public. 

A description of it said:

"Passionate in his advocacy to end gun violence, David's mission of increasing voter participation, civic engagement and activism embraces a range of issues.

David Hogg is a survivor of Americas largest school shooting and the co-founder of March for Our Lives.

This event is made possible through the generous donations and efforts of Leslie (Lee) Ketzel and her son Mark Ketzel to the Clifford P. Ketzel Fund in the Department of Political Science."

