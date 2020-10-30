The Kansas man charged with killing his two sons and kidnapping his two daughters from Lansing last week has waived his extradition and may be back in Kansas as soon as the next few days, authorities say.

BECKHAM COUNTY, OK (KCTV) -- The Kansas man charged with killing his two sons and kidnapping his two daughters from Lansing last week has waived his extradition and may be back in Kansas as soon as the next few days, authorities say.

Forty-year-old Donny Ray Jackson Jr. was charged Tuesday with two alternative counts of first-degree murder. Investigators allege Jackson killed 14-year-old Logan Jackson and 12-year-old Austin Jackson and the took their younger sisters from the home.

Jackson was stopped and arrested Saturday night in Oklahoma and the girls were found safe. Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson would not discuss a possible motive, or how the boys were killed.

Jackson remains in Oklahoma awaiting extradition proceedings.

Stay with KCTV5 News for more on this developing story.

