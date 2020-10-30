BECKHAM COUNTY, OK (KCTV) -- The Kansas man charged with killing his two sons and kidnapping his two daughters from Lansing last week has waived his extradition and may be back in Kansas as soon as the next few days, authorities say.

Mom speaks out after 2 sons killed, 2 daughters kidnapped in Lansing, KS The woman whose estranged husband allegedly fled from Lansing to Oklahoma with her two daughters after killing her two sons has spoken out, releasing a statement thanking those who helped bring her young daughters home safe.

Forty-year-old Donny Ray Jackson Jr. was charged Tuesday with two alternative counts of first-degree murder. Investigators allege Jackson killed 14-year-old Logan Jackson and 12-year-old Austin Jackson and the took their younger sisters from the home.

Lansing community expresses grief after father charged with murdering his sons Tuesday, Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson charged 40-year-old Donald Jackson, Jr. with capital murder in the death of his two sons.

Jackson was stopped and arrested Saturday night in Oklahoma and the girls were found safe. Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson would not discuss a possible motive, or how the boys were killed.

Jackson remains in Oklahoma awaiting extradition proceedings.

Father of 2 slain Leavenworth boys charged with capital murder A man accused of abducting his two daughters from a Leavenworth home where their two brothers were killed has been charged with capital murder.

