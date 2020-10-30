BECKHAM COUNTY, OK (KCTV) -- The Kansas man charged with killing his two sons and kidnapping his two daughters from Lansing last week has waived his extradition and may be back in Kansas as soon as the next few days, authorities say.
The woman whose estranged husband allegedly fled from Lansing to Oklahoma with her two daughters after killing her two sons has spoken out, releasing a statement thanking those who helped bring her young daughters home safe.
Forty-year-old Donny Ray Jackson Jr. was charged Tuesday with two alternative counts of first-degree murder. Investigators allege Jackson killed 14-year-old Logan Jackson and 12-year-old Austin Jackson and the took their younger sisters from the home.
Tuesday, Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson charged 40-year-old Donald Jackson, Jr. with capital murder in the death of his two sons.
Jackson was stopped and arrested Saturday night in Oklahoma and the girls were found safe. Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson would not discuss a possible motive, or how the boys were killed.
Jackson remains in Oklahoma awaiting extradition proceedings.
A man accused of abducting his two daughters from a Leavenworth home where their two brothers were killed has been charged with capital murder.
Stay with KCTV5 News for more on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.