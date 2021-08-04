KANSAS CITY (KCTV) -- CVS Health has announced it plans to raise minimum wage for its workers to $15 an hour by next summer. The company also plans to fill 200 open jobs in the Kansas City area, they said.
CVS said the company-wide wage increase will go into effect by next July. Around one-third of CVS' employees currently make less than $15 per hour.
The company said it will begin incremental increases to its hourly pay rates starting this month.
Open Kansas City area positions include store managers, pharmacists, pharmacist technicians, cashiers, beauty sales consultants, distribution center workers and customer service representatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.