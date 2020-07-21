KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Money might be tight during the pandemic, but something everyone has to do is eat.

Construction of a new apartment complex in Midtown forced the owners of Mesob, a restaurant specializing in Caribbean and Ethiopian cuisine, to move across the street last year.

Owner Cherven Desauguste said they finally felt like they were getting their footing when a global pandemic left their dining room empty.

Customers came in to grab to go orders to show their support for the black-owned business after protests began, but Desauguste said they are now trying to make sure customers become regulars.

“We need community support to keep us going,” he explained. “It cannot be just a one-time thing.”

To help, the Buy Black Empowerment Initiative is using social media and its app to promote a new black-owned restaurant every week. They’re calling it “Eats of the Week”

“Let people know that we have good quality restaurants, good owners, good food and places that we can support while we are trying to maneuver our way through the current situation,” Buy Black Initiative chairperson Kathryn Persley explained.

For foodies tired of searching “black-owned restaurants near me,” the Initiative has an app, available in both the iPhone app store and Google Play store, with a full list.

“We want to make sure that the pandemic doesn’t cause the small businesses to go out of business,” Persley said.

“As small businesses we tend to be under the radar,” Desauguste added.

Black-owned businesses are some of the hardest hit in Kansas City. A UMKC study found out of the more than 4,500 federal Paycheck Protection Program loans given to businesses in KC, only 24 of them were black-owned.

“We feel like there’s not enough of us,” Desauguste said. “A voice out there that showcases where we are and who we are and what we’re capable of.”

With a few social media posts every week, the Initiative is trying to give a voice to a community that’s coming together more than ever.

Desauguste said he makes sure to support other black-owned restaurants a few times a week, since he knows how much they all need the business.

“That’s the only way we are going to get through this situation.”