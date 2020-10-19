LEES SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) - There was just something about buying the first buds at Fresh Green Dispensary in Lees Summit Monday.

“I'm just like that. I want to be first,” Fresh Green Dispensary customer BJ Works said.

Works got to the front of the line before 8 a.m. to get in the door at fresh Green Dispensary, he was part of a diverse crowd waiting for medical marijuana to hit the metro.

“I have arthritis,” Fresh Green Dispensary customer David Bears said.

“Liver cancer, gallbladder cancer,” Works said.

“It helps me sleep,” Fresh Green Dispensary customer Brenda Dougherty said.

More than 50,000 Missourians have obtained medical marijuana cards, but only a handful of grow operations have actually produced crops and very few dispensaries have cleared the necessary inspections to begin selling. For many, Monday is the start of a new era.

“It's exciting to get this in missouri for everybody,” Works said.

Bianca Sullivan owns Fresh Green Dispensary. She says right now they're limiting how much customers can by so they can serve as many people as possible. They hope to have enough stock to last through the week and another supplier lined up to bring them more.

“It's going to take time. I'm the only dispensary open west of St Louis. There's only one cultivator. It's going to take time,” Sullivan said.

Security is tight, most of the buds on display are CBD strains. The THC products are in a secure vault. Leigh Carr is a specialized nurse who can help people find the right treatment.

“As a new industry is emerging, there's going to be patients who are naive and don't know where to start, so that's why I’m here,” Carr said.

Works says cannabis has also helped him manage pain without opioids, for people like him, even a small amount helps.

“Everyone should be able to get it,” Bears said.

“Marijuana's not bad,” Dougherty said.

“I can't get much but I can get a little bit at least,” Works said.

Dispensaries in Missouri will likely operate on a cash only basis for a while. They do have an ATM in the dispensary.

KCTV5 News spoke to some other cannabis investors in our area Monday who said they believe there will be more places like this popping up in the next few weeks.