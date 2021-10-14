KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A local furniture store is under fire for reportedly leaving customers high and dry.
What used to be Furniture Spot KC at 7932 North Oak Trafficway is now empty. Some customers who paid up months ago said they’re getting crickets about their unfulfilled orders.
“I’m beyond furious,” said Elizabeth Seelig.
Seelig was elated when she saved enough for a new bedroom and living room set.
“I’ve always wanted a sectional, ever since I was little, and now I was getting one,” she recalled of the day she finalized her purchase.
She showed us her receipt showing that on June 9th she paid Furniture Spot KC more than $2,163.61.
Two months later, she emailed Furniture Spot for an update.
She showed us her email communication. On August 6th, the company owners emailed back to say the manufacturer “is currently estimating early-mid September for fulfillment,” cautioning that was only an estimate.
The month of September went by with no delivery.
“Finally I tried calling the beginning of October,” she said.
We called the number on their website and got the same recording she did: “We’re sorry but you have reached a number that has been disconnected or is no longer in service.”
“I called three more times to be sure I had the right number,” Seelig added.
Her boyfriend came back in person and found a vacant storefront with the signage above removed and the interior empty.
Furniture Spot KC’s Facebook page and Google list them as “temporarily closed.”
Their last Facebook post on August 17th, two months ago, said, “The store will be closed today 8/17/21. Today is our last day to wrap up our warehouse relocation. In regards to anyone who has reached out for an update: We will get back to you asap!”
“You would think they’d have a new address or even here to have something up showing that they’re going to be relocating,” Seelig remarked.
Another customer also contacted KCTV5 describing similar circumstances but was unavailable for an on-camera interview on Thursday. We found three Yelp reviews in the past two weeks describing furniture that was not delivered and an inability to reach anyone with the company.
We looked up Furniture Spot KC with the Secretary of State’s business registry and found they’re owned by Mattress Factory Direct KC, Inc. That business is registered to Nicholas Baker in Polo, MO
He’s also listed as the Furniture Spot owner on the business card Seelig saved. We called several phone numbers listed in public directories for Baker. One had an outgoing message that said, “Hi, you’ve reached Nick with KC Easy Clean and Furniture Spot.” We left two messages. We also emailed the address listed on the company’s business card.
Seelig recently tried to dispute the charge with her bank.
“The bank said because it was on my debit card and it’s more than 60 days old, they cannot reverse the charge,” she explained.
Now she plans to call police and the Missouri Attorney General.
“I just want answers and, honestly, I just want my furniture or my money back,” Seelig said.
We emailed the AG’s office to see if any other complaints have been filed and, as of 9 p.m. Thursday, we have not received a reply.
The business owner has also not returned our calls or email yet.
The Better Business Bureau gives Furniture Spot KC an “F” rating for not responding to complaints.
