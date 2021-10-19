KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Superintendent Dr. Jeanette Cowherd will no longer be with the Park Hill School District come June 30, 2022.
Cowherd has asked the Board of Education not to extend her contract, so it will expire at that time.
"I absolutely love this school district – the students, staff, families and community – and I want nothing but the best for Park Hill, now and in the future," Cowherd said.
"I am proud of the work that we have accomplished together," she said. "Updating and building new facilities for our students and staff, redistricting, school start times, believing in our vision that high school could look different without sacrificing high expectations and academic integrity, working toward our goal that every student in the district has access and opportunities and feels safe and welcome in our schools, providing recognition to our staff for their amazing work, and always putting the needs of our students first."
"We have remained resilient during difficult times and continued to work together as we untangle the impacts and unknowns of this pandemic," she said.
It's not yet known what Cowherd will go on to do next, but she is apparently looking forward to "opportunities with more flexibility" and spending time with her loved ones.
Park Hill Board of Education President Janice Bolin said the district will conduct a national search for a replacement, following input from students, families, staff, and the community.
"We appreciate Dr. Cowherd’s leadership and her commitment to our Park Hill community," Bolin said, according to a press release. "She will be dearly missed, and she will be a hard act to follow."
