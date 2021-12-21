MISSION, KS (KCTV) -- Incentives previously agreed upon for the Mission Gateway Project are nullified because the project will not be "substantially completed" by the end of the year.
The Dec. 31 deadline for substantial completion was part of the Oct. 2019 agreement for the project.
However, the expiration doesn't mean what the city now has ownership or control of the property. It continues to be privately owned.
Mission says that conversations with the developer indicate that developer plans to return a new plan in 2022.
The full release from the city of Mission is below:
Current Development Agreement for Mission Gateway Project to Expire December 31, 2021
The existing redevelopment agreement for the Mission Gateway Project between the City of Mission and the project’s private development team was approved by the Governing Body in October 2019.
The agreement was written with certain conditions designed to protect both parties. The most significant condition in the existing agreement was for construction of the entire project to be substantially completed by December 31, 2021. Since that deadline will not be met by the developer, the existing development agreement terminates as of that date.
The expiration of the existing redevelopment agreement means that the incentives agreed to previously are nullified. The expiration does not provide the City with ownership or control of
the property, which has and continues to be privately owned. Ongoing conversations with the
developer indicate they intend to return with a new plan in 2022.
“We acknowledge and share the frustration of our residents with respect to this project.” said
Mayor Sollie Flora. “Our top priority in any renegotiation will be protecting the City’s interests.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.