KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Thousands of people are marching across the streets of Cuba in protest, in one of the largest antigovernmental uprisings the country has seen in decades. As the island faces food shortages and high prices, which have been further exacerbated by the pandemic, families in Kansas City protested in solidarity on Monday.
Cuban-Americans gathered at Mill Creek Park as their home country faces economic crisis. Many chanted “¡Patria y Vida! ¡Viva la Cuba Libre!” which means “Country and Life! Long live a free Cuba”. Marisel Walston immigrated to the United States decades ago. She says the movement has been years in the making.
“This is our time to bring freedom to Cuba and to finally get rid of the communist dictatorship that has oppressed our country for so long,” said Walston.
At 11 years old, Grecia Cabrera was exiled to the U.S. with her family. Her father was accused of rebelling against the Cuban government because he disagreed with the system. The Catholic Church intervened on the 8-20 year sentence and as soon as he was free, the family sought safety in the U.S.
Dr. Joseph R. Hartman, Assistant Professor of Art History, Latinx & Latin American Studies and the University of Missouri-Kansas City has studied Cuba's history. He says the country which was predominantly a tobacco and sugar economy, has been greatly impacted by the pandemic now that it’s more of a tourist economy.
“The coronavirus has revealed in many ways, inequities, and it has also revealed failings of the governments and the status quo,” explained Dr. Hartman.
The Cuban President, Miguel Díaz-Canel, blames his country’s ailing economy on U.S. sanctions, but younger generations are defying police, demanding for freedom, and hoping for change.
