Crossing guard killed after struck by vehicle near 54th, Leavenworth

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A crossing guard has died after struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning.
It happened about 8:30 a.m. near 54th Street and Leavenworth Road.
The victim is a crossing guard employed by Wyandotte County. The guard was working in Kansas City, Kansas, for a private school called Christ The King Parish school when the incident happened.
No kids were hurt in the accident. The driver is cooperating with police.
Officers tell KCTV5 News that they don’t know yet if speeding or distracted driving factored into the crash.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
