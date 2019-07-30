KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The program is not new and has been used in several municipalities on both sides of the state line for years.
What has been getting some extra attention lately is an addendum to the program that says if your guest gets in trouble you could get kicked out.
”Man, I really feel like we’re trying to do something around here now," said Joann Thornton who was thrilled to sign the addendum, a civil agreement between her and her landlord that clearly states she could get the boot if she’s keeping the wrong company in her apartment. “I literally love it ... I do!”
The Arbor Apartments in Grandview has seen its fair share of crime over the years including a homicide in May 2018, and in January of that year a woman’s body was found burned near a dumpster.
It was enough to drive some away.
The crime-free multi-housing program aims to end any and all violence and drug activity.
“We’re talking about any kind of drug infractions because drug activity usually leads to other criminal activity in the area — we’re not looking at minor offenses like traffic violations or anything like that," Sgt. Martin Studdard said.
KCTV5 News asked multiple police agencies across the metro if they take part in the program, and there are a lot of them including Kansas City, Missouri, Independence, Overland Park and Lenexa.
Those agencies have reported significant drops in crimes in participating housing areas.
For communities taking part, the landlord will also be notified if a tenant is arrested either on or off property.
Police will share a copy of the police report with them. At that point it’s between the landlord and the tenant on whether they’ll get a second chance or not.
Grandview police even hosted a barbecue at the pool over the weekend at the Arbor apartment complex to further explain the program.
“What I tell people all the time - the main purpose we’re here - is so kids can play in the yard safely," Studdard said.
And for tenants it’s an easy stroke of a pen and a chance to welcome old friends back to the neighborhood.
“I’ve already talk two people into moving back in here so they’ll be matter-of-fact moving in this weekend," Thornton said.
For more information on the program and if you’d like your community to take part, click here.
