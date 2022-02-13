OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- A plane crashed Sunday morning at Johnson County Executive Airport in Olathe.
Emergency crews are at the scene. At one point, smoke could be seen coming from near the airfield.
At least one person died in this crash. An official with the airport confirmed that there were no survivors, but could not confirm how many people were on board.
Kansas Highway Patrol says they have secured the scene and are waiting for the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board to arrive and take over the scene.
KHP was not able to confirm what caused the crash or how many people were on board.
Olathe Fire Department was at the scene and extinguished the fire. Fire Chief Mike Hall said at one point the plane was "on the ground and fully engulfed."
The plane is a fixed wing, single-engine Piper plane manufactured in 2012. It is registered to Quadrant Investments out of Dover, Delaware.
Police have blocked off the area around 151st and Quivira as they investigate the scene. The FAA and NTSB will have to also conduct an investigation before removing the wreckage.
KCTV5 has a crew at this scene and will continue to update the story as more information is released.
