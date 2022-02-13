OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- A plane crashed Sunday morning at Johnson County Executive Airport in Olathe.
Emergency crews are at the scene. At one point, smoke could be seen coming from near the airfield.
Kansas Highway Patrol will be updating the media after they assess the situation.
Police have blocked off the area around 151st and Quivira as they investigate the scene.
KCTV5 has a crew at this scene and will continue to update the story as more information is released.
