KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As Kansas City is set to experience 90-degree days this week, ahead of hotter summer days, crews are working fast to restore the air conditioning system at the Jackson County Courthouse. The Jackson County Public Works Department shut down the A/C system over the winter after workers discovered too much degradation in the pipes.
For a few weeks, the city has been temporarily cooling six floors (three through eight) of the courthouse. Brian Gaddie, Director of Public Works in Jackson County, says the nearly $1.3 million dollar temporary fix allows court hearings and cases to resume normal operations. The issue with the corrosion on the A/C pipes first became noticeable in February during some of the coldest days of winter.
“When it got really really cold out, we drained it for fear of freezing and potentially losing the pipes themselves. There was a lot of degradation coming out of the pipe,” explained Gaddie.
The most damaged 88-year-old carbon steel chill water pipes will be replaced over the next two weeks. In the meantime, some areas of the courthouse, such as the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office on the 11th floor are having to adjust to hotter temperatures inside, in spite of multiple fans running throughout the day. Employees are being given the option to work from home half days.
"Everyone is kind of equipped in a way to do that [work-from-home]," said Mike Mansur, Communications Director for the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.
Mansur says workers were just starting the return-to-work plan. He says the pandemic help prepare the office to be more tech savvy ahead of the unplanned A/C disruption.
Work to replace the damaged pipes is expected to be complete by June 25th.
