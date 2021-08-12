JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- UPDATE: The authorities have recovered the body of the man who did not resurface at Longview Lake this morning.
Crews with Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Kansas City Fire Department, and the Lee's Summit Police Department are at the scene.
MSHP said that the man is the father of the two children in the water who he was trying to help.
MSHP says he has been identified as 38-year-old Christopher Foster from Raymore, Missouri.
This is a breaking development.
Previous coverage from this morning is below.
Rescue crews are currently searching for a possible drowning victim at Longview Lake.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said two men went into the water about 9:45 a.m. Thursday from a pontoon boat to assist two children in the water. The children were drifting away from the area near the boat because of winds and a possible current.
One of the men did not resurface. The children had life jackets on and were retrieved from the water.
Kansas City police, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are also on scene at the Longview Lake Marina.
