KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police are investigating after the body of an 11-year-old girl was found near the Kaw River Monday evening.
The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department posted a tweet stating the fire department launched two search and retrieval boats into the Kaw River after a boater notified officials.
Police said around 6:15 p.m., searchers retrieved a body from the nearby bank.
Based on a call from a boater, the KCKFD launched 2 search/retrieval boats onto the Kaw River shortly before 6 pm this evening. KCKPD assisted. Searchers retrieved a body from the nearby bank at approximately 6:15 p.m. A release of positive identification is currently pending.— KCKPD (@KCKPDChief) August 24, 2020
Later, the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department confirmed to KCTV5 News that the body that was found was the 11-year-old girl that went missing on Saturday.
She has been identified as Rebecca Van Sui Par of Kansas City, Kansas.
