water high at smithville lake
SMITHVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- UPDATE: Just before 1 p.m. on Monday, Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A tweeted that the body of the missing swimmer at Smithville Lake had been recovered. 

Previous coverage from Sunday is below. 

After hours of searching, rescuers were not able to find a person who went missing at Smithville Lake.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says they started looking about 4 p.m. but couldn't find them before nightfall.

Because of the weather, search crews had to get off of the water shortly before 11 p.m. The wind was causing white caps.

A dive team is heading out to the search area Monday morning. It’s expected the search will resume about 7 a.m.

KCTV5 News is still trying to learn details about who that missing person is.

