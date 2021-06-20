SMITHVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- UPDATE: Just before 1 p.m. on Monday, Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A tweeted that the body of the missing swimmer at Smithville Lake had been recovered.
Previous coverage from Sunday is below.
After hours of searching, rescuers were not able to find a person who went missing at Smithville Lake.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says they started looking about 4 p.m. but couldn't find them before nightfall.
Because of the weather, search crews had to get off of the water shortly before 11 p.m. The wind was causing white caps.
A dive team is heading out to the search area Monday morning. It’s expected the search will resume about 7 a.m.
KCTV5 News is still trying to learn details about who that missing person is.
