KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City, Missouri, snow removal crews are taking an aggressive approach to preparing for the snow predicted to arrive shortly after midnight Thursday.
The city manager announced changes to the system in 2021. They include cross-training staff in solid waste and the water department to help with road treatment and snow removal. The city said that move alone added 50 trucks and 100 drivers.
The city also added more salting, tandem plowing on main arteries, and residential plowing that begins overnight. That is sooner than in previous years.
City Spokeswoman Maggie Green said crews were out as early as 7 a.m. on Wednesday pretreating, even though rain could wash away the treatment before the snow comes.
“Pretreating has been a big part of what we’ve been adding to our snow plan this year, and it has helped us out a lot in the last several storms,” said Green.
The most recent snowstorm on Feb. 2 was a success for the city’s snow removal plan, at least judging by 311 calls for service.
The first storm of the year in January brought 523 calls for snow and ice removal. The one two weeks ago brought 159 calls. Also, it wasn’t just complaints.
This month, calls included words like "praise," "wonderful," "compliment," and "awesome." One caller said: “I've lived here 29 years. The road clearing in my neighborhood last Friday/Saturday was the best I have ever experienced.”
Of course, some of that success might have been due to the nature of the snow in the early February storm. It was light, fluffy stuff and was not preceded by rain or ice.
Still, you can improve your odds of getting your street cleared if you get with neighbors to park on just one side.
“If you have a driveway or garage, please park in your driveway or garage. But, ensuring all cars on one side of the street gives us plenty of room to plow down that street,” said Green.
Pretreating when rain is predicted is not a common approach. Most cities monitor, then begin treating only after the rain stops.
Kansas City’s snow operations will continue through Friday. That means Thursday and Friday trash and recycling will be delayed until next week. For those who missed their pickup, the usual two bags of trash allowed will be doubled to four bags.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.