KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City Fire Department is working to put out a fire at an apartment building this afternoon.
According to the KCFD, the fire is at an apartment building in the area of 38th and Walnut.
The primary fire is out, so right now they are just working on hotspots.
One person had to be treated for minor smoke inhalation but didn't need to be taken to the hospital.
Stay with KCTV5 News for updates. We are sending a reporter to the scene to gather more information.
