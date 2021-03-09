BONNER SPRINGS, KS (KCTV) -- The authorities are dealing with a "large grass fire" in Bonner Springs this afternoon.
The Bonner Springs Police Department posted about the fire at 3:16 p.m., saying that they were working with fire crews to put it out.
They said it is located in an area from Kansas Avenue and K-7, to 132nd Street south of Heritage.
They are asking that people avoid the area so they can contain the fire and put it out.
