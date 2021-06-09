LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- MoDOT crews mowing along I-470 in Lee's Summit stumbled upon a framed, autographed Len Dawson jersey and a photo of Tony Gonzalez today.
"Incredible find," MoDOT Kansas City said on Twitter. "The contents were inside a box with a delivery address. Wow."
Later on Wednesday, MoDOT said they had taken the memorabilia and turned it over to the Lee's Summit Police Department.
"What a day," MoDOT added.
We will monitor for further updates on what happens to the items.
