LAKE OZARK, Mo. (AP) — State fire officials are investigating the cause of blaze that engulfed a large condominium complex at the Lake of the Ozarks.
No one was injured in the Tuesday night blaze at the Emerald Bay Condominiums, located at the 14-mile marker of the lake.
Lake Ozark Fire Protection District Chief Mark Amsinger told KYTV that the fire was knocked down around 8:30 p.m. More than a half a dozen fire departments assisted.
A Facebook group of area firefighters called Lake Area Fools shared several snapshots of flames shooting from the complex.
