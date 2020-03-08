OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Firefighters were dealing with two fires on Sunday afternoon that were started by cigarettes that were carelessly thrown away.
According to the Overland Park Fire Department, the first fire happened just after 2 p.m. at a two-story duplex in the area of 148th and Robinson. Firefighters with Olathe and Leawood also responded to the call.
When crews arrived, they could see smoke and fire coming from the duplex, and fire on the exterior wall of a neighboring duplex.
The wind was making the fire rapidly spread, so additional crews were called in.
They were able to quickly knock down the exterior fires, which included spreading mulch fires. However, a fire in the attic took 30 minutes to extinguish due to the wind.
Both sides of the duplex that had the fire in the attic are uninhabitable. The neighboring duplex had minor exterior damage and can be reoccupied.
Firefighters said the residents saw smoke going by their window, so they went outside and found mulch fires. They tried to put them out, but called 911 after the wind made that impossible.
All the residents got out safely and no one was injured. However, a total of eight people were displaced by the fire.
As previously mentioned, firefighters believe a tossed cigarette caused the fire.
Soon after resolving this incident, crews were called to the Holiday Inn Express in the 7500 block of 135th Street.
When crews arrived, they found multiple mulch fires outside of the hotel. High winds had fueled them and caused them to spread.
Firefighters were able to put them out before they involved the hotel, though.
Once again, investigators believe that a carelessly discarded cigarette caused this.
The fire department wants to remind people that throwing cigarettes into mulch is a fire hazard. "Add to this the high winds we're experiencing in our area and the results are devastating," the fire department said.
"If you smoke, please extinguish cigarettes in sand or water before discarding," they said. "This will insure that they are completely extinguished and will not be fueled by winds."
As the Overland Park Fire Department put it, "Smokers, please don't start a flicking fire!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.