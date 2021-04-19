INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Firefighters just put out another fire at the historic Thomson House in Independence, Missouri.
It is located at 40 Highway and E. 36th Street.
This is the second fire at that house in five months.
No one was hurt.
The house was built in 1855.
It was originally owned by Benjamin Franklin Thomson and was built with slave labor. The family fled the area during The Civil War, but the mansion remained.
