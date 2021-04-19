Thomson House house April, 19, 2021
(Kimo Hood/KCTV5 News)

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Firefighters just put out another fire at the historic Thomson House in Independence, Missouri. 

It is located at 40 Highway and E. 36th Street. 

This is the second fire at that house in five months. 

No one was hurt. 

The house was built in 1855.

It was originally owned by Benjamin Franklin Thomson and was built with slave labor. The family fled the area during The Civil War, but the mansion remained. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.