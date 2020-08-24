KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The authorities are looking for an 11-year-old girl who was sucked underwater by the Kansas River's undertow.
The authorities said they were called to Woodend and I-435, which is near where the interstate crosses the river, on a rescue or drowning call around 3:30 p.m.
When they arrived, they were told that a family had been playing near a sandbar when their beach ball was struck and landed where the river's current was rapidly moving and undertow was present.
When that happened, an 11-year-old girl entered the water to get the ball and was sucked under the surface.
An adult and two minors entered the water to try and rescue her, but they themselves have to be rescued.
The 11-year-old girl has not been found and efforts "have shifted from rescue to recovery," according to the KCKPD.
The KCKPD's Criminal Investigation Bureau is handling the case.
No other information is available at this time.
This is not the only recovery effort happening in the Kansas City metro on Saturday. The authorities in Jackson County, Missouri are working to recover the body of a 5-year-old from Longview Lake, as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.