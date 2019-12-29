KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- On Sunday, the Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department was busy searching a vehicle that went into the Kansas River.
The vehicle was in the Kansas River, also known as the Kaw, at S. 26th Street on Sunday.
According to the fire department, they initially treated the situation as a water rescue.
However, after searching the vehicle they found that no one was inside.
They have no injuries to report and returned to service.
