KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) -- As the snow rolled in to the Kansas City area Tuesday morning, so did several highway crashes on the slick roads.
Emergency crews reported several rollovers on the Kansas side between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m., including:
- I-35 at U.S. 69 Highway - 2 vehicles involved; SUV rolled over; no serious injuries.
- I-435 and 87th Street - 1 vehicle involved; truck rolled over; 1 person hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
- Kansas State Highway 10 west of Kill Creek - 1 vehicle involved; pickup rolled over
Additionally, emergency crews reported four separate crashes at I-435 near West 87th Street
