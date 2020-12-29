I 35 crash at 69 Hwy.jpg

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) -- As the snow rolled in to the Kansas City area Tuesday morning, so did several highway crashes on the slick roads.

Emergency crews reported several rollovers on the Kansas side between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m., including:

  • I-35 at U.S. 69 Highway - 2 vehicles involved; SUV rolled over; no serious injuries.
  • I-435 and 87th Street - 1 vehicle involved; truck rolled over; 1 person hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
  • Kansas State Highway 10 west of Kill Creek - 1 vehicle involved; pickup rolled over

Additionally, emergency crews reported four separate crashes at I-435 near West 87th Street

